Kepapilavu Families Deny Government Claim of Agreement to Alternative Land Settlement

Displaced Residents Push Back Against Official Narrative

Residents of Kepapilavu in Sri Lanka's Northern Province have strongly rejected claims made by the Sri Lankan government that they have agreed to accept alternative land in lieu of their original properties, which remain occupied by the military.

The displaced families, who have long campaigned for the return of their ancestral lands, say the government's assertions are false and do not reflect any agreement or consent on their part. Community members insist they were never formally consulted in any meaningful way, nor did they endorse any proposal to permanently resettle elsewhere.

Years of Displacement and Ongoing Struggle

The Kepapilavu land dispute is one of the most protracted and emotionally charged land rights cases in post-war Sri Lanka. Families from the area were displaced during the final stages of the civil war and have since been unable to return to their homes, as portions of the land continue to be held by the Sri Lanka Army.

Over the years, residents have staged numerous protests and engaged in sustained advocacy efforts, demanding the full release of their lands. The community has consistently maintained that no substitute territory can replace the homes and farmlands their families have occupied for generations.

Community Voices Firm Rejection

Residents and community representatives have described the government's claim as deeply misleading, warning that attempts to portray their situation as resolved could undermine their legal and moral standing in ongoing efforts to reclaim their properties.

Community members stressed that accepting temporary arrangements or attending government-organised discussions should not be interpreted as consent to permanently give up rights to their original land.

Advocates supporting the displaced families have called on authorities to engage transparently and honestly with affected communities rather than presenting a distorted picture to the wider public.

Calls for Accountability and Genuine Resolution

Civil society organisations and Tamil political representatives have echoed the residents' rejection, urging the government to take concrete and verifiable steps toward the full release of military-held civilian land in the North. They argue that lasting reconciliation in Sri Lanka cannot be achieved while communities remain dispossessed of their rightful properties.

The Kepapilavu case continues to draw attention as a symbol of the broader, unresolved issue of military land occupation in the Northern and Eastern provinces, which remains a significant point of tension between affected Tamil communities and the central government.