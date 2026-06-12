Fuel Price Fury: Sri Lanka's Transport Sector Crippled as Services Cut by Half

Transport Operators Push Back Against Crippling Fuel Costs

Sri Lanka's transport sector is in turmoil as persistently high fuel prices have driven operators to slash services by half, triggering widespread frustration among commuters and industry stakeholders alike across the island.

The sharp reduction in transport services has left thousands of daily commuters struggling to find reliable travel options, with bus routes and other public transport networks bearing the brunt of the crisis. Operators say they can no longer sustain normal service levels when fuel costs continue to consume the bulk of their operating budgets.

Operators at Breaking Point

Transport operators have voiced their anger openly, warning that without urgent government intervention to reduce fuel prices or introduce targeted subsidies for the sector, further cutbacks are inevitable. Many small and medium-scale transport businesses say they are operating at a loss, leaving them with no choice but to reduce fleet deployments significantly.

Industry representatives have stressed that the current fuel pricing structure makes it virtually impossible to maintain affordable fares while keeping services financially viable.

The crisis has hit rural communities particularly hard, where reduced services mean longer waiting times and increased hardship for those dependent on public transport for work, education, and healthcare access.

Wider Economic Ripple Effects

The disruption extends beyond passenger transport. Goods and logistics operators have also flagged mounting pressure, warning that elevated fuel costs are being passed along supply chains, contributing to higher prices for everyday goods and services throughout the country.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with economic instability in recent years, and the fuel price burden remains one of the most sensitive pressure points for both ordinary citizens and businesses trying to recover from the economic crisis that gripped the nation.

Calls for Government Action

Transport unions and industry bodies are now calling on the government to:

Review the current fuel pricing formula and introduce relief measures for the transport sector

Consider targeted subsidies to protect public transport operators from unsustainable cost pressures

Engage in immediate dialogue with transport stakeholders to find a lasting solution

As pressure mounts, all eyes are on the authorities to respond swiftly before the situation deteriorates further, potentially leaving Sri Lanka's already strained public transport network in a state of deeper crisis.