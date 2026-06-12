Easter Attack Probes Weaponised for Political Gain, Critics Warn

Sri Lanka's ruling politicians have been accused of exploiting the ongoing investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks as a tool of political theatre, offering piecemeal updates to the media and Parliament in what critics describe as a deliberate strategy to dominate headlines and deflect scrutiny from more pressing national concerns.

A Pattern of Selective Disclosure

Government ministers have made a habit of stepping before cameras and microphones to deliver dramatic revelations about the Easter Sunday probe — timed, observers note, with suspicious regularity to coincide with moments when uncomfortable questions on other matters are beginning to mount. Parliamentary sessions and media briefings have become the preferred stages for these announcements.

The Easter Sunday attacks of April 21, 2019, remain one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's modern history. The coordinated suicide bombings that targeted churches and luxury hotels claimed over 260 lives and wounded hundreds more, leaving a nation traumatised and demanding accountability. Families of the victims have long insisted that justice has been delayed and denied.

Grieving Families Caught in the Crossfire

For those who lost loved ones that terrible morning, the politicisation of the investigation is a source of profound anguish. Rather than receiving clear, consistent and legally sound progress reports through proper judicial channels, they find themselves watching government figures dole out fragments of information through press conferences — a process that legal experts warn could compromise the integrity of eventual prosecutions.

The investigation into the Easter Sunday attacks deserves to be conducted with full transparency through the courts, not managed as a political communications exercise from ministerial podiums.

Distraction From Broader Issues

Political analysts point out that each time a major policy controversy or governance failure threatens to dominate the news cycle, a fresh disclosure about the Easter probe conveniently surfaces. The tactic, they argue, is a classic misdirection — keeping the public emotionally engaged with a deeply sensitive national tragedy while the government avoids scrutiny on economic management, public services and other accountability matters.

Sri Lankan journalists and civil society groups have urged the authorities to allow independent investigative and judicial bodies to handle the Easter Sunday case without political interference, and to resist the temptation to use the victims' memory as ammunition in the daily battle for public opinion.

As the country watches yet another round of ministerial statements on the probe, many are asking whether those in power are genuinely committed to justice — or whether the Easter Sunday investigation has simply become another instrument in an increasingly cynical political playbook.

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