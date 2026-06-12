Colombo Stocks Rally as Trump Steps Back from Iran Military Strike Plans

Positive Market Mood Sweeps Through CSE

The Colombo Stock Exchange closed on a positive note as investor confidence received a timely boost following United States President Donald Trump's announcement that he would not proceed with planned military strikes against Iran.

Market participants responded with renewed optimism as the prospect of an escalating conflict in the Middle East — a development that typically rattles global financial markets — appeared to recede. The CSE mirrored the broader positive sentiment seen across Asian and international markets following Trump's statement.

Trump's Decision Lifts Investor Spirits

Trading sentiment across the Colombo bourse turned decidedly upbeat after word spread that the US President had pulled back from authorising military action against Iran. Analysts noted that the de-escalation in geopolitical tensions was the primary driver behind the day's gains.

Market sentiment was positive today, driven by US President Donald Trump saying he will not go ahead with the bombings.

Geopolitical instability in the Middle East carries significant weight for Sri Lankan markets, given the island nation's dependence on oil imports from the region and the large Sri Lankan diaspora employed in Gulf countries. Any military confrontation in that part of the world tends to drive up global oil prices and trigger risk-averse behaviour among investors.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its path to economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis of recent years, stable global conditions remain critically important. Rising oil prices or disruptions to remittance flows from the Middle East could place fresh pressure on the country's fragile foreign reserves and trade balance.

The retreat from military action by Washington therefore offered local investors a degree of reassurance, helping push the indices higher by the close of the trading session. Market watchers will continue to monitor developments between the United States and Iran closely, as any renewed tension could quickly reverse the current positive momentum on the Colombo exchange.

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