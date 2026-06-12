Cabinet Approves Special Committee to Oversee Strategic Restructuring of SriLankan Airlines

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for the formation of a dedicated committee tasked with carrying out a comprehensive strategic review and restructuring of the national carrier, SriLankan Airlines.

Senior Presidential Advisor to Chair the Committee

The newly appointed committee will be chaired by Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, who currently serves as Senior Presidential Advisor on Digital Economy. His appointment to lead the panel signals a high-level, government-backed commitment to revamping the long-troubled national airline.

The Cabinet's decision marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to address the financial and operational challenges that have plagued SriLankan Airlines for years, placing a heavy burden on the country's public finances.

A Critical Moment for the National Carrier

SriLankan Airlines has been at the centre of debate for well over a decade, with successive governments grappling with mounting losses and calls for either restructuring, privatisation, or a strategic partnership with a foreign investor.

The establishment of this committee reflects the current administration's intent to pursue a structured and strategic approach to resolving the airline's longstanding difficulties, rather than resorting to ad hoc measures.

Further details regarding the full composition of the committee and the specific terms of reference for its review are expected to be announced in due course by the relevant authorities.

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