Cabinet Appoints Hans Wijayasuriya to Head SriLankan Airlines Restructuring Committee

High-Level Committee to Chart New Course for National Carrier

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for the formation of a special committee tasked with restructuring the financially troubled national carrier, SriLankan Airlines. The committee will be headed by Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, who currently serves as the Presidential Senior Adviser on Digital Economy.

A Familiar Name Takes the Helm

Dr. Wijayasuriya is a well-known figure in Sri Lanka's corporate and technology landscape, bringing considerable leadership experience to what is widely regarded as one of the country's most pressing economic challenges. His appointment to lead the restructuring effort signals the government's intent to bring fresh, high-level expertise to bear on the airline's long-standing difficulties.

Restructuring Long Overdue

SriLankan Airlines has been a persistent burden on the national treasury for years, accumulating significant losses and drawing repeated criticism over its operational and financial management. The airline has long been identified as a candidate for structural reform, particularly as Sri Lanka works to stabilise its economy following the severe financial crisis of recent years.

The special committee was formally approved by the Cabinet of Ministers

Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Presidential Senior Adviser on Digital Economy, will chair the committee

The committee's mandate centres on restructuring SriLankan Airlines

The establishment of this committee is expected to pave the way for concrete recommendations on the airline's future direction, which may include operational reforms, potential privatisation considerations, or other structural changes aimed at reducing the financial strain on the state.

Stakes High for Sri Lanka's Economy

For a country still navigating the aftermath of an unprecedented economic crisis, the restructuring of SriLankan Airlines carries significant implications. The national carrier has long been viewed as both a strategic asset and a financial liability, and any meaningful reform is likely to have wide-ranging consequences for employment, tourism, and Sri Lanka's connectivity with the rest of the world.

Further details regarding the committee's composition, timeline, and specific terms of reference are yet to be made public. The government is expected to provide additional clarity as the restructuring process gets underway.

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