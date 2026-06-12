Arthur C. Clarke Institute Engineers Revive Rs. 3 Million Worth of Hospital Equipment for Just Rs. 5,000

Engineers at the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies have achieved a remarkable feat in cost-effective healthcare support, successfully restoring medical equipment valued at approximately Rs. 3 million for a fraction of the cost — just Rs. 5,000.

A Landmark Achievement in Local Engineering

The first batch of repaired, modernized, and redesigned medical equipment was formally handed over to the Rheumatology and Rehabilitation unit, marking a significant milestone in the institute's efforts to support Sri Lanka's public healthcare system through indigenous engineering expertise.

The achievement highlights the immense potential of local technical talent in addressing one of the healthcare sector's most persistent challenges — the high cost of maintaining and replacing specialized medical equipment, much of which is imported and expensive to service.

Saving Public Funds Through Innovation

By restoring equipment that would otherwise require costly replacements or expensive overseas repairs, the institute's engineers have demonstrated that Sri Lanka possesses the skills and ingenuity to sustain critical medical infrastructure at a minimal expense to the state.

Medical equipment valued at Rs. 3 million was successfully restored

Total cost of repairs amounted to just Rs. 5,000

Equipment was repaired, modernized, and redesigned by local engineers

The restored equipment was handed over to the Rheumatology and Rehabilitation unit

Broader Implications for Healthcare

Sri Lanka's public hospitals have long struggled with non-functional medical equipment due to budget constraints and a lack of local repair capabilities. Initiatives such as this one offer a sustainable and cost-efficient alternative, potentially freeing up significant public health funds that could be redirected toward patient care and medicine.

The project stands as a powerful example of how local engineering institutions can directly contribute to the welfare of the nation's healthcare system, reducing dependency on foreign technical assistance and imported spare parts.

The Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies, headquartered in Moratuwa, has long been recognized as a leading centre for applied technology and innovation in Sri Lanka. This latest initiative further cements its role as a vital contributor to national development beyond the traditional boundaries of technology research.

Healthcare officials and observers have welcomed the development, expressing hope that the programme will be expanded to cover more hospitals and a wider range of medical equipment across the country.