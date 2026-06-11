US Launches Fresh Military Strikes on Iran as Hormuz Strait Closure Raises Global Alarm

The United States has carried out a new wave of military strikes targeting multiple locations across Iran, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming the operations as tensions in the volatile Middle East region reach a critical new peak.

Strikes Targeting Multiple Iranian Sites

American forces conducted the latest round of strikes against several targets inside Iran, according to statements issued by CENTCOM. The strikes mark a significant escalation in hostilities between Washington and Tehran, raising immediate concerns among governments and international bodies watching the situation closely.

Details regarding the precise nature and scale of the targets remained limited in initial official communications, though the strikes are understood to have hit multiple sites simultaneously, signalling a broad and coordinated military operation.

Hormuz Strait Closed — A Major Blow to Global Trade

In a development with far-reaching consequences for the global economy, the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz has been closed. The narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman is one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints, with an estimated 20 percent of global petroleum supplies passing through it daily.

The closure is expected to send immediate shockwaves through international energy markets, with analysts warning of sharp spikes in crude oil prices that would have downstream effects on economies worldwide — including Sri Lanka, which remains heavily dependent on fuel imports.

Implications for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, which is still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades, any sustained disruption to global oil supplies could prove particularly damaging. A surge in fuel prices would place renewed pressure on the government's import bill, foreign exchange reserves, and the cost of living for ordinary citizens.

Sri Lanka imports a significant portion of its fuel through Middle Eastern supply chains.

A prolonged closure of the Hormuz Strait could reduce global oil supply and drive up pump prices domestically.

Inflationary pressures, which Sri Lanka has only recently begun to bring under control, risk being reignited.

International Community Urged to Act

The escalating military exchange between the United States and Iran has drawn urgent calls from the international community for restraint and diplomatic engagement. Several nations have appealed for an immediate de-escalation to prevent the conflict from spreading further across an already unstable region.

The closure of the Hormuz Strait, even temporarily, represents one of the most serious threats to global energy security the world has seen in recent years.

As the situation continues to develop rapidly, governments around the world — including Colombo — are monitoring events closely and assessing contingency measures to protect their economies from the fallout of the intensifying US-Iran conflict.