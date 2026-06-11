UAE and Sri Lanka Push Ahead with Landmark Comprehensive Trade Agreement

Two Nations Strengthen Economic Ties

The United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka are actively working together to finalise a comprehensive trade agreement, in a move that signals a significant deepening of economic relations between the two nations.

Talks Gaining Momentum

Officials from both countries have been engaged in close negotiations aimed at establishing a wide-ranging trade pact that would expand bilateral commerce and open new opportunities for businesses on both sides. The discussions reflect a shared commitment to building stronger economic partnerships in the current global climate.

For Sri Lanka, which has been navigating a challenging path of economic recovery following its worst financial crisis in decades, forging a comprehensive trade deal with the UAE represents a potentially transformative opportunity. The Gulf nation is not only a major trading partner but also home to a large and economically active Sri Lankan expatriate community.

What a Trade Pact Could Mean for Sri Lanka

A formal comprehensive trade agreement with the UAE could deliver several key benefits for Sri Lanka, including:

Preferential access for Sri Lankan goods and services in the UAE market

Increased foreign direct investment flowing into the island nation

Greater employment and business opportunities for Sri Lankan workers and exporters

Strengthened supply chain connections between South Asia and the Gulf region

Part of a Broader UAE Trade Strategy

The UAE has in recent years pursued an ambitious agenda of signing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, known as CEPAs, with a growing number of countries worldwide. India, Indonesia, and Israel are among the nations that have already concluded such agreements with Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Sri Lanka appears to be on a similar trajectory.

For Colombo, securing a CEPA-style arrangement with the UAE would mark a notable diplomatic and economic achievement, particularly as the government works to attract investment and boost export revenues as part of its broader recovery programme.

Building on an Existing Relationship

Trade and people-to-people ties between Sri Lanka and the UAE have long been substantial. Thousands of Sri Lankan professionals, skilled workers, and labourers reside and work across the Emirates, and remittances from this community form a vital component of Sri Lanka's foreign exchange earnings.

As negotiations continue, both governments appear determined to translate their close bilateral relationship into a formal, structured framework that can drive sustained economic growth for years to come.

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