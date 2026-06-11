Trump Reveals Iran Nuclear Talks Pulled US Back from Military Strikes

United States President Donald Trump has disclosed that planned military strikes against Iran were called off following a breakthrough in diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran, marking a significant moment in the long-running standoff over Iran's nuclear programme.

Talks Halt Military Action

Trump confirmed that the United States had been prepared to carry out military action against Iran, but that ongoing negotiations prompted him to stand down the planned strikes. The development signals a notable shift in approach from the Trump administration, which has maintained a posture of maximum pressure against Tehran since returning to power.

The disclosure underscores the delicate balance between diplomatic engagement and military threat that has characterised Washington's dealings with Iran, particularly over concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Diplomatic Engagement Takes Centre Stage

The revelation comes amid a broader series of high-stakes discussions aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear capabilities through negotiated agreement rather than military force. Trump's announcement suggests that back-channel or formal diplomatic channels have made sufficient progress to warrant restraint on the military front, at least for the time being.

Regional observers and international analysts are closely watching the developments, as any escalation between the United States and Iran carries significant consequences for Middle East stability and global energy markets — factors that directly affect Sri Lanka's fuel import costs and broader economic outlook.

Significance for the Region and Beyond

For Sri Lanka, which has historically maintained balanced foreign relations and relies heavily on Middle Eastern trade routes and remittances from Sri Lankan workers in the Gulf, any military conflict in the region could have serious economic repercussions.

Sri Lanka imports a significant portion of its fuel through Middle Eastern supply chains.

Hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankan migrant workers are employed across Gulf nations near the potential conflict zone.

Regional instability could affect shipping lanes critical to Sri Lanka's import and export economy.

As diplomacy continues to take precedence over military options for now, the international community remains watchful of how negotiations between Washington and Tehran will develop in the coming weeks.