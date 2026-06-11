Tragedy at Galle Face: One Child Dead, Another Still Missing After Sea Incident

A young boy has died and another child remains missing following a devastating incident at Galle Face in Colombo, after two children were swept away by strong waves while bathing in the sea.

Child Succumbs After Hospital Treatment

An 11-year-old boy from Maligawatte was admitted to hospital after being rescued from the sea following the incident at Galle Face. Despite receiving medical attention, the child tragically succumbed to his injuries, leaving his family and community in grief.

Search Continues for Missing Child

Authorities are continuing their search efforts for a second child who was also swept away during the same incident and has yet to be found. Search and rescue teams have been deployed in the waters off Galle Face as efforts to locate the missing child remain ongoing.

A Stark Warning for Beachgoers

The tragedy has once again drawn attention to the dangers posed by the sea along the Galle Face promenade, one of Colombo's most popular public gathering spots. Strong currents and unpredictable waves in the area have been a persistent safety concern, particularly for children.

One child, aged 11, from Maligawatte has died after being hospitalised

A second child remains missing following the incident

The incident occurred while the children were bathing in the sea at Galle Face

Search and rescue operations are actively underway

Authorities are urging the public, especially parents and guardians, to exercise extreme caution and to prevent children from entering the sea at Galle Face and other unguarded coastal areas around Colombo. The full circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

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