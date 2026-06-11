The Omega Room: Explosive Allegations That Military Intelligence Used Public Funds to Run Smear Campaigns Against Senior Officials

Explosive allegations have emerged suggesting that a covert operation allegedly run by Sri Lanka's Military Intelligence division was used to orchestrate targeted smear campaigns against two senior law enforcement figures — Additional Solicitor General Deleepa Peris and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director, Senior Superintendent of Police Shani Abeysekare — using public funds.

What Is the Omega Room?

According to the allegations, the operation was conducted through a clandestine unit referred to internally as the "Omega Room." This unit is said to have functioned as a black propaganda cell, allegedly tasked with generating and disseminating damaging content targeting specific individuals deemed inconvenient to powerful interests within the security establishment.

The claims raise deeply troubling questions about the misuse of state resources and the extent to which intelligence apparatus may have been weaponised against officers of the law who were pursuing sensitive investigations.

The Targets: Two Prominent Legal and Law Enforcement Figures

Additional Solicitor General Deleepa Peris and SSP Shani Abeysekare were not random targets. Both individuals had been associated with high-profile criminal and corruption probes that potentially implicated powerful figures connected to the former administration.

SSP Abeysekare, in particular, had been a central figure in several landmark investigations conducted by the CID, including probes into alleged abductions and extrajudicial activities. His work earned both national attention and, according to these latest allegations, the enmity of those with the means to deploy intelligence resources against him.

Public Funds Allegedly Funnelled Into Disinformation

Perhaps the most alarming dimension of the allegations is the claim that taxpayer money was used to finance the smear operation. If proven, this would constitute a serious abuse of public funds and a fundamental breach of the trust placed in state institutions by Sri Lankan citizens.

The Omega Room allegedly operated with a structured chain of command within the military intelligence framework.

Fabricated or manipulated content is said to have been produced and distributed through various channels to discredit the targeted officials.

The operation is alleged to have run over a sustained period, suggesting institutional backing rather than rogue individual action.

Broader Implications for Institutional Integrity

These allegations, if substantiated, would represent one of the most serious instances of the security apparatus being turned inward against civilian justice officials in recent Sri Lankan history. They point to a pattern of behaviour in which accountability mechanisms — prosecutors, investigators — were themselves made targets when they came too close to the powerful.

The alleged use of a dedicated intelligence unit to manufacture reputational damage against law enforcement officials strikes at the very foundation of the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has in recent years undertaken significant efforts to restore public faith in its institutions following years of alleged politicisation and abuse. Revelations of this nature, if confirmed through proper investigation, would represent a significant setback to those efforts and demand a full, transparent, and independent inquiry.

As of the time of publication, no official response has been issued by the military or the relevant government ministries regarding these specific allegations. The matter is expected to attract considerable political and public scrutiny in the days ahead.