Sri Lanka Tea Exports to UAE Rise 3.3% to 18.32 Million Kilograms in 2025

Sri Lanka's tea exports to the United Arab Emirates have recorded a steady increase in 2025, climbing 3.3 percent to reach 18.32 million kilograms compared to 17.73 million kilograms in the previous year, reflecting the continued strength of the island nation's tea trade with one of its key Middle Eastern markets.

A Reliable and Growing Market

The UAE has long been one of Sri Lanka's most important destinations for tea exports, and the latest figures reinforce that relationship. The year-on-year growth, while measured, signals consistent demand for Ceylon Tea in the Gulf region, where it enjoys strong brand recognition among both local consumers and the large South Asian expatriate community.

The increase comes at a time when Sri Lanka's tea industry has been working to recover and expand its global footprint following the economic challenges the country faced in recent years. Gaining ground in established markets such as the UAE is seen as a positive indicator of the sector's resilience.

Ceylon Tea's Continued Global Appeal

Sri Lanka remains one of the world's leading tea exporters, and the performance in the UAE market adds to growing optimism within the industry. Stakeholders have been pushing for stronger trade ties and better market access across the Middle East, which continues to be a vital region for Ceylon Tea exports.

Industry observers note that sustained growth in volume to the UAE could pave the way for broader gains across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, where demand for quality teas remains robust.

The Sri Lanka Tea Board and exporters are expected to continue efforts to consolidate and expand their presence in the UAE, leveraging Ceylon Tea's globally respected reputation for quality and flavour.