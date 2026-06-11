Sri Lanka's Foreign Reserves Show Growth, But Economists Urge Caution Over True Picture

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves have recorded an increase in recent months, offering a degree of optimism for an economy still navigating its way through one of the worst financial crises in the island nation's history. However, a closer examination of the figures reveals a more complex and cautionary narrative beneath the surface.

Headline Numbers Mask Deeper Concerns

While the headline reserve figures have climbed, analysts and economists point out that the composition and nature of those reserves warrant careful scrutiny. A significant portion of the reported reserves includes funds that are either borrowed, subject to repayment obligations, or otherwise encumbered — meaning they do not represent freely available assets that Sri Lanka can deploy at will.

This distinction is critical. Gross reserves, which reflect the total reported figure, can present a more favourable picture than net reserves, which account for outstanding liabilities and short-term debt obligations tied to those holdings.

The Borrowed Buffer

Much of Sri Lanka's reserve build-up has been supported by external borrowings, including facilities extended through the International Monetary Fund's ongoing bailout programme, as well as swap arrangements with regional partners. While these inflows are recorded as part of the reserve figures, they come with repayment conditions that effectively reduce the country's true financial cushion.

IMF programme disbursements have contributed substantially to the reported reserve totals.

Swap arrangements with bilateral partners form another layer of the reserve composition.

Debt servicing obligations in the near term could place renewed pressure on available foreign currency holdings.

Recovery Still Fragile

Sri Lanka's economic recovery, while showing encouraging signs, remains fragile. The country continues to negotiate with international creditors over debt restructuring, and the outcome of those discussions will play a decisive role in determining how sustainable the current reserve position truly is.

The rise in reserves is a positive signal, but policymakers and the public must understand that not all of those funds are freely usable. The net position tells a very different story from the gross figure.

Economists warn that premature confidence in the improving reserve numbers could lead to policy complacency at a time when Sri Lanka can least afford it. Sustained rebuilding of the country's external buffers will require consistent export growth, robust remittance inflows, and the successful conclusion of debt restructuring negotiations.

What Lies Ahead

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the practical implications of reserve levels are felt through the availability and pricing of essential imports, including fuel, medicine, and food commodities. A genuine and durable improvement in reserves would help stabilise the rupee and ease import pressures over the medium term.

As the government continues its engagement with the IMF and bilateral creditors, transparency around the true composition of reserves will be essential to maintaining public trust and investor confidence in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery.

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