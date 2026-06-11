President Dissanayake Reaffirms Sri Lanka's Commitment to Strengthening Economic and Security Ties with India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has expressed a firm commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership between Sri Lanka and India, particularly across the critical areas of economic cooperation and national security.

A Partnership Built on Shared Interests

The President's remarks underline the importance Colombo places on its relationship with New Delhi, as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a period of economic recovery and strategic realignment in the region. The two neighbouring nations share deep historical, cultural, and trade links, and the latest statement signals a clear intent to build on that foundation.

President Dissanayake emphasised that strengthening ties with India remains a key foreign policy priority for his administration, with particular focus on expanding economic collaboration and reinforcing security arrangements between the two countries.

Economic Cooperation at the Forefront

As Sri Lanka works to stabilise its economy following the unprecedented financial crisis of recent years, closer economic engagement with India is seen as vital. India has already played a significant role in supporting Sri Lanka through that turbulent period, providing fuel assistance, lines of credit, and trade facilitation measures.

Expanded trade and investment frameworks between the two nations

Continued support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery efforts

Strengthened connectivity and infrastructure partnerships

Security Ties Also a Priority

Beyond economics, the President highlighted the importance of security cooperation between the two neighbouring states. Given Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean, security collaboration with India carries significant regional implications.

The commitment to deepening the Indo-Sri Lanka partnership reflects a shared vision for stability, prosperity, and mutual benefit across both nations.

Observers note that this renewed emphasis on the bilateral relationship comes at a time of heightened geopolitical interest in the Indian Ocean region, making a strong and stable Sri Lanka-India partnership all the more consequential for both Colombo and New Delhi.

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