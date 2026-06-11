PM Harini Rules Out PC Elections Under Old System, Demands New Electoral Framework First

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has made clear that Provincial Council elections will not proceed under the current proportional representation system, signalling the government's firm commitment to electoral reform before any such polls are held.

A Direct Statement in Parliament

Addressing Parliament yesterday, the Prime Minister made her position unambiguous while responding to a question raised by MP Ravi Karunanayake. She stated that the government has no intention of conducting Provincial Council elections under the existing electoral framework, and that a new system must first be established before those elections can take place.

Long-Delayed Provincial Council Polls

Provincial Council elections in Sri Lanka have been pending for several years, drawing criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups who argue that the delay undermines democratic representation at the provincial level. The question of when and how these elections will be held has remained a persistent point of political contention.

Push for Electoral Reform

The Prime Minister's declaration underscores the current administration's stance that meaningful electoral reform is a prerequisite rather than an afterthought. By insisting on a new electoral system before proceeding, the government appears to be positioning reform as central to its democratic agenda.

The announcement is likely to reignite debate in Parliament and among political stakeholders about the timeline for such reforms and what shape a revised electoral system for Provincial Councils should ultimately take.

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