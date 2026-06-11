Opposition MP Warns of Suspected Cyberattack Disrupting Remittances from Israel

Opposition parliamentarian D.V. Chanaka has raised serious concerns in parliament over what he believes may be a cyberattack that is disrupting the flow of remittances sent by Sri Lankan workers based in Israel.

Alarm Raised in Parliament

The opposition MP brought the matter to the attention of lawmakers, warning that the suspected cyber intrusion could be having a direct financial impact on Sri Lankan migrant workers and their families back home who depend on these remittances for their daily livelihoods.

Remittances from Sri Lankan workers abroad represent a critical source of foreign exchange for the country, and any disruption to these transfers — particularly from a significant labour-sending destination such as Israel — has the potential to cause widespread hardship among recipient families across the island.

A Lifeline Under Threat

Sri Lanka has maintained a considerable migrant worker presence in Israel over the years, primarily in the agricultural and caregiving sectors. The funds regularly transferred home by these workers form an essential economic lifeline for thousands of Sri Lankan households.

MP Chanaka urged the relevant authorities to investigate the matter urgently and take all necessary steps to safeguard the financial transactions of Sri Lankan workers overseas. He stressed that the government must act swiftly to identify the source of the disruption and restore normalcy to the remittance channels as soon as possible.

Broader Context

The warning comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to rely heavily on foreign remittances as a key pillar of its economic recovery. Cybersecurity threats targeting financial systems have grown increasingly sophisticated globally, and any vulnerability in international money transfer networks could have far-reaching consequences for recipient nations such as Sri Lanka.

Authorities have yet to make an official statement confirming or denying the existence of a cyberattack, and investigations are expected to be carried out to determine the full extent of the alleged disruption.