Mano Ganesan Blasts NPP Government Over Tamil Rapper's PTA Arrest, Calls Out Double Standards

Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) leader and Member of Parliament Mano Ganesan has launched a sharp attack on the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government, accusing it of blatant hypocrisy following the arrest of Tamil rapper Sangeethsan Ganeskumar under the notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

A Familiar Law, A Familiar Silence

Ganesan, a long-standing advocate for minority rights in Sri Lanka, drew attention to what he described as a glaring contradiction in the NPP's conduct in government. The TPA leader pointed out that the NPP had previously positioned itself as a critic of the PTA — a law widely condemned by civil society groups, human rights organisations, and Tamil community leaders for its alleged misuse against minorities and political dissidents.

Now that the NPP holds the reins of power, Ganesan argued, the government appears willing to deploy the very same legislation it once denounced, this time against a Tamil artist.

Rapper Arrested Under Controversial Terror Law

Sangeethsan Ganeskumar, a Tamil rapper, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, a piece of legislation that has long drawn criticism for enabling prolonged detention without adequate judicial oversight. The PTA has historically been used in ways that disproportionately affect Tamil individuals in the north and east of Sri Lanka, fuelling deep mistrust between Tamil communities and successive governments.

The arrest has reignited concerns among Tamil political representatives and civil society about whether the current administration intends to meaningfully reform or repeal the PTA, or whether such pledges were merely electoral rhetoric.

Ganesan Demands Accountability

MP Ganesan used the incident to call the NPP government to account, stressing that promises made in opposition must translate into action once in power. He challenged the administration to explain how invoking the PTA against a rapper aligns with its stated commitments to democratic governance and the protection of civil liberties.

The TPA leader's remarks reflect a broader frustration among Tamil political circles that despite a change of government, the instruments of state power most associated with the suppression of Tamil voices remain firmly in place and in active use.

Wider Implications for Tamil Community Relations

The controversy arrives at a sensitive moment, as the NPP government continues its early efforts to build trust with minority communities following its electoral victory. For many Tamils, the PTA remains a deeply symbolic issue — one tied to decades of conflict, arbitrary detention, and a perceived lack of accountability.

Political analysts warn that the government risks eroding goodwill among Tamil voters if it fails to demonstrate a clear departure from the practices of its predecessors. Ganesan's intervention signals that Tamil political leaders will not remain silent when they believe minority rights are being compromised, regardless of which party holds power in Colombo.

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