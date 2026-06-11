Easter Sunday Probe Will Not Bend to Protests, Public Security Minister Tells Parliament

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala has made it clear that investigations into the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks will continue without interruption, regardless of any protests, demonstrations or Satyagraha campaigns mounted against the process.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, Minister Wijepala delivered a firm message to those attempting to influence or obstruct the ongoing probe into one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's recent history, in which over 260 people were killed in coordinated bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels on April 21, 2019.

A Stern Warning to Would-Be Obstructors

The Minister's statement signals the government's resolve to see the investigations through to their conclusion, despite the pressure tactics that have emerged in connection with the case. Wijepala indicated that investigators had already gathered significant material as part of the inquiry, suggesting that the process has advanced considerably.

The Easter Sunday attacks, which targeted three churches and three five-star hotels across Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, remain one of the most traumatic events in Sri Lankan history. Families of victims have long demanded accountability and justice, and the investigations carry enormous weight for the nation.

Justice for Victims Remains the Priority

The Minister's remarks come amid a broader national conversation about the pace and direction of the investigations, which have been subject to scrutiny from multiple quarters over the years since the attacks.

By drawing a clear line in Parliament, Wijepala has reaffirmed the government's commitment to pursuing all responsible parties through the legal process, sending a strong signal that external pressure will not be permitted to derail accountability efforts that thousands of Sri Lankans continue to await.