Easter Sunday Probe: Senior Police Official Rushes to Court of Appeal to Block Arrest

A senior police official linked to the investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks has sought legal protection against a potential arrest, in the latest development to emerge from the long-running inquiry into one of Sri Lanka's deadliest tragedies.

Writ Petition Filed Before Court of Appeal

Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police Waruna Jayasundera has filed a writ petition before the Court of Appeal, seeking an order to prevent law enforcement authorities from detaining him without first providing justifiable grounds. The move comes amid active investigations into the coordinated bombings that claimed hundreds of lives on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Legal Bid to Safeguard Against Arbitrary Detention

Through the petition, SDIG Jayasundera is understood to be challenging what he considers the possibility of an unlawful or insufficiently explained arrest in connection with the Easter Sunday probe. The petition requests the Court of Appeal to intervene and ensure that any arrest carried out against him is backed by clear and legally sound justification.

Background to the Easter Sunday Investigations

The 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, which targeted churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, left over 260 people dead and hundreds more injured. In the years since, investigators and judicial bodies have worked to establish accountability — not only among the direct perpetrators, but also among security and intelligence officials who may have failed to act on advance warnings.

Several high-ranking officials have faced scrutiny over alleged lapses in the intelligence-sharing process that preceded the attacks. The ongoing investigations continue to draw in figures from across the police and security establishment.

Case Awaits Court Consideration

The Court of Appeal is expected to take up the petition for consideration in due course. The development signals that legal battles surrounding the Easter Sunday accountability process are far from over, with senior officials now actively turning to the judiciary to navigate the widening scope of the investigation.

The case continues to be closely watched by victims' families and civil society groups, who have long demanded full accountability for the intelligence and security failures that allowed the attacks to take place.

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