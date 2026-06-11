Deadly Unrest Grips Pakistan-Administered Kashmir Amid Deep-Rooted Governance Crisis

At least 11 people have lost their lives as violent protests erupt across Pakistan-administered Kashmir, with experts warning that the current unrest reflects a far deeper and long-standing crisis over how the region is governed.

What Is Behind the Protests?

The demonstrations, which have turned deadly, are not simply a reaction to a single grievance. Analysts and regional experts point to a complex web of political frustrations that have been building over many years, rooted in fundamental questions about governance, representation, and the rights of the people living in the territory.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Kashmir, occupies a unique and often disputed constitutional position — neither a fully recognised province of Pakistan nor an independent entity. This ambiguity has long fuelled resentment among residents who feel they lack adequate political voice and economic support.

Key Grievances Driving the Unrest

Long-standing concerns over political representation and autonomy within Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Economic hardship and the rising cost of essential commodities, including food and electricity

Frustration over what many residents describe as neglect by the federal government in Islamabad

Demands for constitutional clarity regarding the region's status and the rights of its citizens

A Crisis Rooted in History

Experts stress that while the immediate trigger for the protests may vary, the underlying tensions are decades old. The governance structure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir has frequently been criticised for leaving residents with limited control over their own affairs, with key decisions often made in Islamabad rather than locally.

Analysts describe the current crisis as part of a deeper, long-running debate about governance in the region — one that successive administrations have failed to adequately address.

The situation has drawn attention not only within Pakistan but also internationally, given the broader sensitivity surrounding the Kashmir dispute, which remains one of South Asia's most enduring and volatile geopolitical flashpoints.

What Happens Next?

With fatalities already recorded and tensions showing little sign of easing, pressure is mounting on Pakistani authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue with protest leaders and address the core grievances being raised. Whether the government will move swiftly enough to prevent further loss of life remains to be seen.

For observers in Sri Lanka and across South Asia, the developments serve as a sobering reminder of how unresolved governance disputes and long-neglected regional inequalities can eventually boil over into tragic and destabilising conflict.

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