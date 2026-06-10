Yoshitha Rajapaksa Money Laundering Case Set for July 16 Hearing

The Colombo High Court has scheduled a hearing for July 16 in the money laundering case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case, which has been making its way through the Sri Lankan legal system, relates to allegations of financial impropriety against the former naval officer and prominent member of the Rajapaksa political family.

Background of the Case

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who previously served as an officer in the Sri Lanka Navy, has been facing legal proceedings in connection with suspected money laundering activities. The case is among several high-profile legal matters that have involved members of the Rajapaksa family in recent years.

The Colombo High Court's decision to fix the next hearing for July 16 signals a continuation of proceedings in a matter that has attracted considerable public and legal attention across the country.

Wider Context

The case is being closely watched by legal observers and the public alike, given the political prominence of the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lankan affairs. Proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act carry significant legal weight, as the legislation was enacted to combat financial crimes and ensure accountability at all levels of society.

Further details of the hearing are expected to emerge as the July 16 date approaches.

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