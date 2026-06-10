Top Police Officer Seeks Court Protection Against Arrest in Easter Sunday Attacks Investigation

Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Waruna Jayasundara has moved the Court of Appeal, filing a writ petition seeking legal protection against a possible arrest in connection with the ongoing investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

Court Intervention Sought

The senior police official has petitioned the appellate court for an order that would prevent authorities from taking him into custody as investigators continue to probe the devastating terrorist attacks that claimed hundreds of lives across Sri Lanka over five years ago.

The filing marks a significant development in the long-running legal and criminal proceedings surrounding the April 21, 2019 attacks, which targeted churches and luxury hotels across the island, killing more than 260 people and injuring hundreds more.

Background to the Investigation

The Easter Sunday investigation has cast a wide net over senior security and intelligence officials who held positions of responsibility at the time of the attacks. Investigators have been examining whether lapses in intelligence-sharing and failures to act on prior warnings contributed to the catastrophic loss of life.

SDIG Jayasundara's decision to seek a writ of prevention underscores the growing legal pressure being felt by high-ranking officers as authorities intensify their scrutiny of those involved in the security apparatus during that period.

Significance for Accountability Efforts

The case continues to be closely watched by victims' families and civil society groups who have long demanded full accountability for the intelligence failures that preceded the bombings. Many have expressed frustration over the slow pace of justice in the years since the attacks.

The Easter Sunday attacks on April 21, 2019 targeted three churches and three hotels simultaneously.

Over 260 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the coordinated bombings.

Prior intelligence warnings about a potential attack had reportedly been circulated but not acted upon.

Multiple senior officials across police and intelligence services have faced scrutiny over the failures.

The Court of Appeal is yet to issue a ruling on Jayasundara's petition. The outcome is expected to be closely monitored given its implications for the broader accountability process surrounding one of the darkest days in Sri Lanka's recent history.