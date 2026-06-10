Sri Lankan Rupee Strengthens as USD Selling Rate Falls Below Rs. 336 at Commercial Banks

The Sri Lankan rupee has recorded a notable appreciation against the US dollar at commercial banks across the country, with the greenback's selling rate dropping below the Rs. 336 mark on Wednesday (10).

A Positive Signal for the Local Currency

The development marks a continued strengthening trend for the rupee, which has been on a gradual recovery path following Sri Lanka's severe economic crisis in recent years. The latest exchange rate movement is being viewed as an encouraging sign for the island nation's ongoing economic stabilisation efforts.

Commercial banks have adjusted their buying and selling rates accordingly, reflecting the improved performance of the local currency against the world's most widely traded reserve currency.

What This Means for Sri Lankans

A stronger rupee carries several implications for the general public and the broader economy, including:

Reduced costs on imports, which could ease pressure on commodity prices

Lower fuel and essential goods costs if the trend is sustained

Relief for businesses that rely heavily on dollar-denominated imports

Potential easing of inflationary pressures in the short term

Context of Recovery

Sri Lanka has been working through a structured economic recovery programme supported by the International Monetary Fund, following the unprecedented foreign exchange crisis of 2022 that led to severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and other essentials. The gradual strengthening of the rupee is widely seen as one of the tangible indicators of that recovery taking hold.

Economists and financial analysts have urged caution, however, noting that sustained stability will depend on continued improvements in foreign reserves, export earnings, and remittance inflows from Sri Lankan workers abroad.

Members of the public and businesses engaged in import and export activities are advised to monitor daily exchange rates through their respective commercial banks, as rates may fluctuate throughout the trading day.