Sri Lankan National Caught Using Fake Canadian Passport at Thai Airport

A Sri Lankan national was taken into custody in Thailand last week after allegedly attempting to board an international flight using a counterfeit Canadian passport, Thai immigration authorities have confirmed.

The suspect was intercepted at a Thai airport immigration counter when officials grew suspicious of the travel document being presented. Upon closer inspection, authorities determined that the Canadian passport was fraudulent, bringing the traveller's plans to an abrupt halt.

Caught at the Counter

Immigration officers, trained to detect forged and altered travel documents, flagged inconsistencies in the passport during routine checks. The Sri Lankan national was detained on the spot before being able to proceed to the departure gate.

Thai immigration officials have not disclosed the intended destination of the flight the suspect was attempting to board, nor have they revealed how the individual came to be in possession of the counterfeit document.

A Growing Concern

The incident highlights a persistent challenge faced by immigration authorities across Southeast Asia, where the use of fraudulent travel documents remains a serious concern. Sri Lankan nationals attempting to travel abroad on forged passports have been flagged in several countries in recent years.

The suspect is currently in Thai custody pending further investigation.

Thai authorities are working to establish the origin of the counterfeit Canadian passport.

It remains unclear whether any travel agents or document forgers are linked to the case.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Thailand has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the arrest. It is expected that consular officials will be notified as part of standard diplomatic protocol when a foreign national is detained.

Legal Consequences

Under Thai law, the use of forged travel documents carries significant criminal penalties, including imprisonment and deportation. The suspect could also face legal proceedings upon repatriation to Sri Lanka, where the possession and use of fraudulent identity documents is similarly treated as a serious criminal offence.

Authorities in both countries are expected to coordinate as the investigation progresses.