Sri Lanka Set to Roll Out 24-Point Driver Demerit System in September Pilot

Sri Lanka is preparing to introduce a pilot driver demerit point scheme in September, a significant step towards improving road safety and driver accountability across the island.

How the System Will Work

Under the proposed framework, each licensed driver will be allocated 24 demerit points. Traffic violations and road offences will result in points being deducted from a driver's total, with more serious infractions carrying heavier penalties. Drivers who exhaust their points face the prospect of losing their licence, creating a strong incentive for responsible behaviour behind the wheel.

A Long-Awaited Reform

Road safety advocates and transport authorities have long called for a structured penalty system to complement existing traffic laws. Sri Lanka's roads remain among the more dangerous in the region, with reckless driving, speeding, and disregard for traffic regulations contributing to a persistently high rate of accidents and fatalities each year.

The introduction of a demerit scheme aligns Sri Lanka with international best practices already adopted in numerous countries, where point-based systems have demonstrated measurable success in reducing repeat traffic offenders and improving overall road discipline.

Pilot Phase First

Authorities have opted to launch the programme as a pilot initiative before any nationwide rollout, allowing officials to assess the system's effectiveness, identify operational challenges, and make necessary adjustments. The September timeline signals that preparations are already well underway.

What This Means for Drivers

Sri Lankan motorists should take note of the following key aspects of the incoming scheme:

Every licensed driver will begin with a full allocation of 24 points.

Traffic violations will trigger automatic point deductions.

Drivers who lose all their points risk suspension or cancellation of their driving licence.

The pilot phase will help authorities fine-tune implementation before a broader rollout.

A Turning Point for Road Safety

Transport experts hope that the demerit system will foster a culture shift among Sri Lankan drivers, encouraging greater caution and compliance with traffic laws. If the pilot proves successful, a full-scale national implementation could follow, potentially transforming the country's road safety landscape in the years ahead.

Related Video