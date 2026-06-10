Sri Lanka Probe Points to Intelligence Chief's Role in Easter Sunday Bombings That Boosted Gotabaya's Rise to Power

Explosive Allegations Resurface Over 2019 Terror Attacks

Fresh scrutiny has fallen on Sri Lanka's former intelligence establishment, with investigations pointing to the possible involvement of a senior spy chief in the devastating Easter Sunday bombings of 2019 — attacks that ultimately reshaped the country's political landscape and paved the way for Gotabaya Rajapaksa's presidential election victory.

The Bombings and Their Political Aftermath

The coordinated suicide bombings on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, targeted churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, killing more than 260 people and wounding hundreds more. The attacks, claimed by the Islamic State, sent shockwaves through the nation and the wider world.

In the months that followed, the security crisis fuelled a surge of public demand for strong, authoritative leadership. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a former defence secretary with a reputation as a hardline military figure, capitalised on this sentiment and went on to win the November 2019 presidential election by a convincing margin.

Intelligence Failures — Or Something More Sinister?

Investigators and officials are now examining whether the intelligence apparatus under a senior spy chief may have played a role in either facilitating or failing to prevent the attacks, despite credible prior warnings. Questions have long surrounded why repeated alerts from foreign intelligence agencies were ignored in the lead-up to the bombings.

The suggestion that high-ranking intelligence figures may have had a hand in the tragedy raises deeply troubling questions about whether the attacks were allowed to occur — or worse, engineered — to create a climate of fear that would benefit certain political actors ahead of the election.

A Nation Still Seeking Justice

For the families of victims, these latest developments are both a source of anguish and a renewed call for accountability. Many have spent years demanding a transparent and independent investigation, arguing that successive governments have dragged their feet in delivering justice.

Over 260 people were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Multiple churches and hotels in Colombo and beyond were targeted

Prior intelligence warnings from India and other nations were reportedly ignored

Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidency just months after the attacks

Political Implications Remain Deeply Sensitive

The allegations carry enormous political weight in Sri Lanka, where the Rajapaksa family's influence — though diminished following the 2022 economic crisis and public uprising — remains a charged subject. Any confirmed link between the intelligence community and the bombings would represent one of the most serious political scandals in the country's post-war history.

The question many Sri Lankans are asking is no longer simply who carried out the attacks, but who may have known about them — and who stood to gain.

Authorities have yet to make any formal charges against former intelligence officials in connection with the alleged conspiracy angle. However, pressure is mounting on the current government to ensure that investigations proceed without political interference and that all findings are made public.

As Sri Lanka continues its fragile recovery from years of economic and political turmoil, the pursuit of truth over the Easter Sunday bombings remains a defining test of the nation's democratic institutions and its commitment to justice for the victims and their families.

Related Video