Sri Lanka Moves to Regulate Digital Asset Declarations as Cabinet Approves Parliamentary Submission

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step toward greater financial transparency, with the cabinet approving the submission of new rules governing the declaration of digital assets to parliament for formal consideration.

A Step Toward Digital Financial Oversight

The cabinet's decision signals the government's intent to bring digital assets — including cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-based holdings — under the same scrutiny applied to conventional financial assets when public officials and relevant individuals are required to declare their wealth.

As digital assets grow in popularity among Sri Lankans and globally, authorities have faced increasing pressure to close regulatory gaps that could allow such holdings to go unreported in standard asset declarations submitted by public servants and politicians.

What the Move Means

By forwarding the proposed rules to parliament, the cabinet has set the stage for lawmakers to debate and potentially enact a formal legal framework that would compel declarants to disclose any digital asset holdings alongside their traditional financial interests.

The rules are expected to bring digital holdings in line with existing asset declaration requirements.

The move reflects broader global trends toward regulating and monitoring digital currencies and assets.

Parliamentary approval would give the regulations the force of law.

Context and Significance

Sri Lanka has been working to strengthen its financial governance frameworks, particularly as the country continues its recovery from the 2022 economic crisis and seeks to rebuild institutional credibility both domestically and in the eyes of international partners and lenders.

Bringing digital assets under formal declaration rules is widely seen as a necessary measure to prevent the concealment of wealth and to promote accountability among public officials.

The parliamentary process will now determine the final shape of the regulations, with legislators expected to scrutinise the proposed rules before any formal enactment. The outcome will be closely watched by financial regulators, anti-corruption advocates, and the growing community of digital asset holders in Sri Lanka.