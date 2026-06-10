Sri Lanka Accuses Former Intelligence Chief of Masterminding Easter Sunday Bombings That Killed 279

Sri Lankan authorities have levelled serious allegations against the country's former spy chief, accusing him of orchestrating the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of 2019 that claimed the lives of 279 people and wounded hundreds more in one of the worst acts of terrorism in the nation's history.

A Nation Revisits Its Darkest Day

The coordinated suicide bombings on Easter Sunday, 21 April 2019, targeted multiple churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, sending shockwaves through the island and the wider international community. The attacks struck St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, and Zion Church in Batticaloa, among other locations, as worshippers gathered for Easter services.

The human toll was catastrophic. Beyond the 279 lives lost, hundreds of survivors were left with life-altering injuries, and entire communities were plunged into grief. The attacks were initially attributed to the local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamath, with alleged links to the Islamic State.

Former Intelligence Chief in the Crosshairs

Now, years after that tragic day, Sri Lankan authorities have pointed the finger at a far more senior figure — the country's former intelligence chief — alleging that he played a central role in planning and executing the attacks. The allegation represents a dramatic and deeply troubling development in the long-running investigation into the bombings.

If proven, the accusations would suggest that the attacks were not only enabled by high-level intelligence failures — which have been widely documented and criticised — but were allegedly engineered from within the very institutions responsible for protecting Sri Lankan citizens.

Years of Unanswered Questions

The Easter Sunday attacks have long been shadowed by controversy regarding prior warnings that were allegedly ignored by top officials. Parliamentary investigations and independent inquiries previously found that intelligence agencies had received credible warnings about the planned attacks but failed to act in time.

Families of the victims and survivors have spent years demanding accountability and justice, frustrated by what many have described as a slow and politically complicated legal process. The latest allegations are expected to intensify that pressure on the government to bring those responsible to justice, regardless of their former rank or political connections.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Security and Justice System

The accusation against a former intelligence chief underscores the scale of the institutional examination now underway. Legal and political analysts in Colombo are watching the case closely, as its outcome could have far-reaching implications for how Sri Lanka addresses accountability within its security apparatus.

The case also arrives at a sensitive time for the country as it continues its broader political and economic recovery. For many Sri Lankans, particularly the Christian communities that bore the brunt of the attacks, justice for Easter Sunday remains an open and painful wound that demands urgent closure.

Investigations are ongoing, and no verdict has been reached. Authorities have indicated that further details will be made available as legal proceedings progress.

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