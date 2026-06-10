Sri Lanka Accuses Former Intelligence Chief of Masterminding 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks

Sri Lankan authorities have levelled explosive allegations against the country's former spy chief, accusing him of being the central architect behind the devastating Easter Sunday bombings that claimed the lives of 279 people in 2019.

A Nation Revisits Its Darkest Day

The coordinated suicide bombings on Easter Sunday, 21 April 2019, targeted churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, leaving a trail of destruction that shocked the world. The attacks, which also wounded hundreds of survivors, were initially attributed to local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamath, allegedly with links to the Islamic State.

Now, years after that tragic morning, Sri Lankan authorities have pointed the finger at a far more powerful figure — the nation's own former intelligence chief — alleging that he played a pivotal role in orchestrating the entire operation.

Allegations Against the Former Spy Chief

The government's accusation marks a dramatic turn in the long-running investigation into the attacks. Officials allege that the former head of the state intelligence apparatus was not merely negligent in failing to prevent the bombings, but was actively involved in planning them.

The claim raises deeply troubling questions about the extent of institutional complicity in one of the worst terrorist attacks in Sri Lankan history, and whether those in the highest echelons of the country's security establishment may have had prior knowledge of — or direct involvement in — the carnage.

Years of Unanswered Questions

Families of the victims and survivor groups have long demanded accountability, frustrated by the slow pace of justice in the years following the attacks. Prior investigations had already established that multiple government officials received advance warnings about a potential attack but failed to act, a finding that triggered widespread public outrage.

The latest allegations, however, go significantly further than past findings, suggesting deliberate orchestration rather than mere negligence or failure of duty.

Political and Security Implications

The accusations carry profound implications for Sri Lanka's political landscape and the credibility of its security institutions. If proven, they would represent one of the most serious cases of insider betrayal in the country's modern history.

279 people were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Several churches and high-end hotels in Colombo and beyond were targeted

The bombings remain the deadliest terrorist incident in Sri Lanka's post-war era

Previous probes found that intelligence warnings were ignored prior to the attacks

Authorities have not yet disclosed the full details of the evidence underpinning the allegations, and it remains to be seen whether formal charges will be filed. Legal proceedings in cases of this magnitude are expected to be complex and closely scrutinised both domestically and internationally.

For the hundreds of families still grieving their loved ones, the latest development — however unsettling — may represent a step closer to the truth they have sought for years.

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