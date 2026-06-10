Iran Launches Strikes on US Base in Jordan and Gulf Targets After Trump Orders Military Action Near Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a series of military strikes targeting a United States base in Jordan and 21 other locations across the region, in a significant escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Strikes Follow US Military Action Near the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian offensive came in direct response to orders issued by US President Donald Trump authorising military strikes in the vicinity of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. The tit-for-tat military exchanges mark one of the most serious flashpoints between the two adversaries in recent memory.

The Revolutionary Guards confirmed that their forces had struck a total of 22 targets, including the US military installation in Jordan, as well as additional sites spread across the Gulf region. The scope of the assault signals a deliberate and coordinated military response from Tehran rather than a symbolic gesture.

A Dangerous Escalation in the Middle East

The developments have raised serious alarm among regional governments and the international community, with fears growing that the confrontation could spiral into a broader armed conflict. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes, sits at the heart of these tensions, making any sustained military activity in the area a matter of grave global concern.

Analysts warn that the exchange of strikes between two heavily armed adversaries in such a geopolitically sensitive corridor carries enormous risks, not only for the nations directly involved but also for global energy markets and international shipping lanes.

Implications for Sri Lanka and the Region

For Sri Lanka, which relies heavily on oil imports transiting through the Gulf and the Arabian Sea, any prolonged military conflict near the Strait of Hormuz could have serious economic consequences. Disruptions to shipping routes could drive up fuel costs and place additional strain on the country's already fragile economy.

Sri Lankan authorities and economists are likely to be monitoring the situation closely, particularly given the island nation's vulnerability to global oil price fluctuations.

The situation remains highly fluid, with no immediate indication that either side is seeking a diplomatic off-ramp. Further developments are expected as both the United States and Iran assess the consequences of their respective military actions.

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