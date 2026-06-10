Health Authorities Uncover Nearly 4,000 Dengue Breeding Sites in Nationwide Two-Day Crackdown

Sweeping Inspection Drive Exposes Scale of Dengue Threat Across Sri Lanka

A major nationwide mosquito control operation has yielded alarming results, with health authorities uncovering close to 4,000 dengue mosquito breeding sites within just the first two days of the drive. The findings underscore the persistent and serious threat that dengue fever continues to pose to communities across the island.

Large-Scale Mobilisation of Health Teams

Health officials mobilised inspection teams across multiple districts as part of the coordinated national effort, targeting both residential and public spaces where stagnant water and other conditions conducive to mosquito breeding are commonly found. The rapid identification of such a high number of sites within a mere 48 hours has raised fresh concerns about the level of public awareness and compliance with basic preventive measures.

A Recurring Public Health Challenge

Dengue fever remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent public health challenges, with outbreaks recurring seasonally and placing significant pressure on the country's healthcare system. Authorities have repeatedly urged the public to take responsibility for eliminating potential breeding grounds in and around their homes and workplaces.

Common breeding sites identified during such drives typically include:

Discarded containers and tyres holding rainwater

Flower pots, trays, and ornamental water features

Blocked gutters and drains

Unused tanks, barrels, and construction site water accumulations

Public Urged to Take Immediate Action

Health officials have emphasised that eliminating breeding sites at the household level is the single most effective way to reduce the spread of dengue, urging every Sri Lankan to inspect their surroundings regularly and remove any sources of stagnant water without delay.

The operation is expected to continue beyond the initial two days, with authorities committed to intensifying surveillance and enforcement in high-risk areas. Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate fully with health inspectors and to remain vigilant in the ongoing fight against this preventable but potentially deadly disease.