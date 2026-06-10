Government Draws Clear Line Between LTTE Promotion and Remembrance of War Dead

The Government has made its position unequivocally clear — any activities that seek to promote or glorify the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) will not be tolerated, while the remembrance of those who lost their lives during the civil war will be permitted.

Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananda Wijepala delivered this message, drawing a firm distinction between activities that serve as propaganda for the banned separatist organisation and those that are purely commemorative in nature.

A Delicate but Definitive Stance

The Minister's statement comes amid ongoing national conversations surrounding how Sri Lanka should collectively approach the memory of its brutal decades-long civil conflict, which officially ended in May 2009. The war claimed tens of thousands of lives on both sides, leaving deep wounds across all communities in the island nation.

While the Government remains steadfast in its prohibition of any form of LTTE promotion, Minister Wijepala indicated that grieving families and communities wishing to honour and remember their loved ones who perished in the conflict should not be prevented from doing so.

Balancing National Security and Reconciliation

The distinction drawn by the Government reflects the broader challenge Sri Lanka continues to face as it navigates the delicate path between maintaining national security interests and fostering post-war reconciliation among its Sinhalese, Tamil, and Muslim communities.

Critics and civil society groups have long argued that clarity on what constitutes remembrance versus promotion is essential, particularly for Tamil communities in the Northern and Eastern provinces who annually observe memorials for civilians and combatants killed during the final stages of the war.

The LTTE remains a banned organisation in Sri Lanka and numerous other countries worldwide

The civil war officially concluded in May 2009 following a military offensive by Sri Lankan armed forces

Commemorative events have previously been subject to restrictions, drawing criticism from human rights organisations

The Government's latest position is expected to be closely watched by both local communities and the international community, which has long urged Colombo to take meaningful steps toward reconciliation while ensuring that terrorism is neither condoned nor celebrated in any form.