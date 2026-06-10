Fort Magistrate Bars Wimal Weerawansa's Brother From Travelling Abroad Amid Vehicle Misuse Inquiry

The Fort Magistrate's Court has issued an overseas travel ban on Sarath Weerawansa, the brother of former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged misuse of a government vehicle.

The court order prevents Sarath Weerawansa from leaving Sri Lanka while authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the improper use of a state-owned vehicle, a matter that has drawn considerable public attention given the high-profile family connection involved.

Court Steps In Amid Ongoing Probe

The travel restriction was imposed by the Fort Magistrate as a precautionary legal measure, a common step taken by Sri Lankan courts to ensure that individuals under investigation remain within the country's jurisdiction and are available for further questioning or legal proceedings.

The case centres on allegations that a government vehicle was misused, with investigators focusing on Sarath Weerawansa's alleged role in the matter. Authorities are continuing their inquiry, and further developments are expected as the case progresses through the courts.

Spotlight on Government Vehicle Misuse

The misuse of state vehicles has long been a contentious issue in Sri Lanka, with successive governments facing criticism over the abuse of public resources by individuals connected to those in power. Cases of this nature are frequently highlighted by anti-corruption campaigners as emblematic of broader governance failures.

Wimal Weerawansa, the brother of the accused, is a well-known political figure who has served as a cabinet minister and remains a prominent voice in Sri Lankan political circles, making this case a matter of significant public interest.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Fort Magistrate's Court is expected to take up the matter again in due course.