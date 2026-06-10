Former Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal De Silva Arrested on Bribery Charges

Former Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal De Silva has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, authorities confirmed.

High-Profile Arrest Shakes Southern Province

The arrest of the senior politician marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to combat corruption at the highest levels of provincial governance. De Silva, who previously served as Chief Minister of the Southern Province, was detained by bribery commission officials in connection with alleged corrupt conduct during his tenure.

The move signals a continued willingness by anti-corruption authorities to pursue cases against prominent political figures, regardless of their standing or past positions of power.

Part of Broader Anti-Corruption Drive

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of public officials across Sri Lanka, with the Bribery Commission having ramped up investigations into alleged financial misconduct within both national and provincial administrations in recent times.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances surrounding the arrest are expected to be made public as the case proceeds through the legal process.

De Silva's detention is likely to draw significant attention from political circles in the Southern Province, where he remains a well-known figure. No formal statement had been issued by his representatives at the time of reporting.

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