Central Bank Tightens Dollar Conversion Rules for Exporters to Steady the Rupee

Sri Lanka's Central Bank has moved to shorten the timeframe within which exporters must convert their foreign currency earnings into rupees, in a bid to ease pressure on the local currency and prevent further depreciation of the rupee.

What the New Directive Entails

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has issued fresh guidelines reducing the permitted period that exporters are allowed to hold onto dollar proceeds before converting them into rupees. The measure is aimed at ensuring a steadier inflow of foreign currency into the domestic market, which authorities hope will help stabilise the exchange rate.

By compelling exporters to convert their dollar earnings within a tighter window, the Central Bank seeks to increase the supply of US dollars circulating within the local banking system, thereby reducing upward pressure on the dollar against the Sri Lankan rupee.

Why This Move Matters

The rupee has faced persistent depreciation pressures in recent months, a concern that has drawn close attention from monetary authorities. When exporters delay converting foreign currency, it can contribute to a shortage of dollars in the domestic market, which in turn weakens the rupee and raises the cost of imports for businesses and ordinary consumers alike.

Sri Lanka's economy remains heavily reliant on key export sectors including garments, tea, rubber, and spices, making the timely repatriation of export earnings a critical lever in managing the country's foreign exchange position.

Broader Economic Context

This latest regulatory adjustment comes as Sri Lanka continues its post-crisis economic recovery, with the Central Bank maintaining a cautious but active stance on exchange rate management. Authorities have repeatedly emphasised the importance of building foreign reserves and maintaining currency stability as cornerstones of the ongoing economic stabilisation programme.

Market analysts and business groups are expected to watch the implementation of the new directive closely, particularly its impact on exporters' cash flow management and the broader performance of the rupee in the weeks ahead.

The move reflects the Central Bank's determination to use all available regulatory tools to protect the rupee and ensure adequate foreign currency liquidity within the domestic financial system.

Further guidance from the Central Bank on the specific timelines and compliance requirements is anticipated, with affected businesses urged to review the updated regulations and align their foreign currency management practices accordingly.

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