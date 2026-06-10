Canadian Mayor Calls Out Sri Lanka Over Arrest of Tamil Hip Hop Artist Under Controversial PTA

Patrick Brown, the Mayor of Brampton, Canada, has voiced strong condemnation following the arrest of 24-year-old Tamil hip hop artist Sangeethsan Ganeskumar under Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), calling the detention a matter of serious concern for the international community.

A Young Artist in Custody

Sangeethsan Ganeskumar, a Tamil hip hop musician aged 24, was taken into custody by Sri Lankan authorities under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, a piece of legislation that has long drawn criticism from human rights organisations for its broad scope and potential for misuse against civilians.

The arrest has sparked an outcry among diaspora communities, particularly within Canada's large Tamil population, many of whom have deep ties to Sri Lanka and remain closely attuned to developments affecting Tamils on the island.

Brampton Mayor Speaks Out

Mayor Patrick Brown, who represents one of Canada's most prominent Tamil diaspora communities in Brampton, Ontario, publicly condemned the arrest, raising alarm over the use of the PTA against a young creative professional.

The detention of a young artist under anti-terrorism legislation raises profound questions about freedom of expression and the treatment of Tamil individuals in Sri Lanka.

Brown's intervention underscores the growing international attention being directed at Sri Lanka's continued reliance on the PTA, which critics argue is frequently deployed to silence dissent and target minority communities rather than address genuine security threats.

PTA Under Renewed Scrutiny

The Prevention of Terrorism Act has been a persistent flashpoint in Sri Lanka's relationship with Western nations and international human rights bodies. Despite repeated promises of reform from successive governments in Colombo, the legislation remains in force and continues to be invoked in circumstances that many observers find troubling.

The PTA allows for extended detention without trial

It has been criticised by the United Nations Human Rights Council

Human rights groups have documented numerous cases of alleged abuse under the Act

Sri Lanka has faced repeated calls from Western governments to repeal or substantially reform the law

The case of Sangeethsan Ganeskumar has reignited these concerns, with advocates arguing that the arrest of a musician represents a troubling use of counter-terrorism powers against artistic expression.

Diaspora Communities React

Tamil communities both within Sri Lanka and abroad have been closely following the case, with many expressing solidarity with the young artist and his family. The arrest has amplified long-standing calls for the Sri Lankan government to reform or abolish the PTA and to ensure that freedom of expression is upheld for all citizens regardless of ethnicity.

As international pressure mounts, all eyes will be on Colombo to see how authorities respond to growing scrutiny from foreign governments and human rights advocates over the continued use of the controversial legislation.

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