Two Dead After Train Strikes Three-Wheeler in Morning Collision

Two people have lost their lives following a fatal collision between a three-wheeler and a train on Wednesday morning (09), according to Police.

The incident, which was reported to authorities in the morning hours, claimed both lives at the scene. Police confirmed the deaths following the crash, which involved a passenger three-wheeler and an oncoming train.

Authorities Respond to Fatal Crash

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, as questions remain over how the three-wheeler came to be in the path of the train at the time of the incident.

Accidents involving three-wheelers and trains at railway crossings have been a recurring concern across Sri Lanka, with safety advocates repeatedly calling for improved infrastructure and greater public awareness around level crossings.

Safety at Railway Crossings Remains a Concern

Sri Lanka's rail network passes through numerous populated areas, and collisions at unguarded or poorly marked crossings continue to pose a serious risk to road users. Authorities have previously urged motorists and three-wheeler operators to exercise extreme caution when approaching railway lines.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased, the exact location of the collision, and the progress of the investigation are expected to be released by Police in due course.