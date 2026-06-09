Ten Suspects Including Organised Crime Members Nabbed in Major Mt Lavinia Crackdown

A major law enforcement operation in Mt Lavinia has resulted in the arrest of ten suspects, among them alleged members of an organised crime gang, following the seizure of dangerous weapons and illicit narcotics.

Weapons and Drugs Recovered

Authorities recovered a live hand grenade and crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, during the operation. The discovery of an active grenade has raised serious concerns about the level of armament among organised criminal networks operating in the area.

Crackdown on Organised Crime

The arrests signal a continued push by Sri Lankan law enforcement to dismantle organised criminal groups that have been linked to drug trafficking and the illegal possession of weapons. Officials have identified several of those detained as alleged members of a known crime gang, underlining the coordinated nature of the operation.

The Mt Lavinia area, located along the southern coastal belt of the Western Province, has in recent times drawn the attention of investigators tracking criminal activity in and around the greater Colombo region.

Investigation Ongoing

All ten suspects are currently in custody as authorities continue their investigation into the wider criminal network believed to be connected to those arrested. Further details regarding charges and court proceedings are expected to be released in due course.

Law enforcement officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.