Tamil Lawmaker Slams Government Over Rapper's Arrest, Says It Betrays NPP's Pledges

A Tamil Member of Parliament has sharply criticised the arrest and detention of a Tamil rapper, arguing that the move directly contradicts the promises made by the ruling National People's Power government ahead of its rise to power.

MP Raises Alarm Over Broken Commitments

The lawmaker voiced strong concern that the detention sends a troubling message to Tamil communities, particularly in the North and East, who had placed cautious hope in the NPP's pledges of reconciliation, democratic freedoms, and a departure from the authoritarian practices of previous administrations.

The MP argued that detaining an artist — whose medium of expression is music and spoken word — represents a step backwards for civil liberties in Sri Lanka, and raises serious questions about whether the current government intends to honour the spirit of the commitments it made during its electoral campaign.

Concerns Over Artistic Freedom and Political Persecution

The case has drawn attention to the broader issue of freedom of expression for Tamil artists and activists, with critics pointing out that punitive action against cultural figures can have a chilling effect on creative communities already navigating a deeply sensitive post-war landscape.

The detention of a rapper is not merely a legal matter — it is a signal about who this government considers worthy of protection and whose voices it wishes to silence.

The Tamil MP urged the government to reconsider its position and release the detained individual, warning that such actions risk deepening the mistrust that has historically defined relations between Tamil communities and the central government in Colombo.

Government Yet to Respond Formally

As of the time of this report, the NPP administration had not issued a formal public response to the MP's statements. Political observers note that how the government handles this situation could have wider implications for its credibility among minority communities across the island.

The incident is expected to feature in upcoming parliamentary discussions, with Tamil legislators indicating they intend to press the matter further through official channels.

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