Sri Lanka Scraps Tourist Visa Fees for Nationals of 40 Countries in Bold Tourism Push

Government Moves to Attract More International Visitors

Sri Lanka has announced a sweeping waiver of tourist visa fees for visitors arriving from 40 countries, in a significant policy move aimed at reviving and strengthening the island nation's tourism sector following years of economic turbulence.

A Strategic Bid to Boost Arrivals

The fee waiver is designed to remove one of the key financial barriers that potential tourists face when considering Sri Lanka as a destination. By eliminating visa costs for nationals of 40 selected countries, the government hopes to make the island a more competitive and attractive option on the global travel map.

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka's most vital sources of foreign exchange earnings, and authorities have been actively pursuing policies to accelerate the sector's recovery and long-term growth.

What This Means for Travellers

Eligible visitors from the designated countries will no longer be required to pay the standard tourist visa fee when applying to enter Sri Lanka. The move is expected to:

Reduce the overall cost of travel to Sri Lanka for international visitors

Encourage higher volumes of tourist arrivals from key source markets

Strengthen Sri Lanka's positioning as a premier destination in South Asia

Support local businesses and communities that depend on tourism revenue

Tourism Recovery in Focus

Sri Lanka's tourism industry suffered severe setbacks in recent years, impacted by the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the country's devastating economic crisis. The industry has been on a gradual path to recovery, and initiatives such as this visa fee waiver signal the government's commitment to accelerating that progress.

Removing financial obstacles for tourists is a practical and forward-thinking step that could yield meaningful dividends for Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery.

Industry stakeholders and travel operators are expected to welcome the announcement, viewing it as a positive catalyst that could translate into tangible growth in visitor numbers in the months ahead. Sri Lanka's rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and diverse wildlife continue to draw international interest, and the new visa policy is poised to convert that interest into actual arrivals.

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