Sri Lanka Eyes Final IMF Tranche With Confidence as Economy Posts 4.8% Growth in First Quarter

Sri Lanka has expressed strong confidence in securing the final tranche of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme, buoyed by encouraging economic data showing the country's economy expanded by 4.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, according to the Labour Minister.

Economy Shows Signs of Sustained Recovery

The 4.8 percent growth recorded in the first quarter marks a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery, following one of the most severe financial crises in the island nation's post-independence history. The figure has been cited by government officials as clear evidence that the reform measures undertaken in recent years are beginning to bear fruit.

Labour Minister expressed optimism that the positive economic trajectory would strengthen Sri Lanka's case before the IMF, paving the way for the release of the programme's final instalment.

IMF Programme a Cornerstone of Recovery Efforts

Sri Lanka entered into its IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement as the country grappled with a crippling foreign exchange shortage, runaway inflation, and widespread shortages of essential goods. The bailout programme has been central to stabilising the economy and restoring investor and creditor confidence.

Successive tranches released under the programme have helped shore up the country's foreign reserves, which had fallen to critically low levels at the height of the crisis.

Sri Lanka's improved economic performance in the first quarter reflects the impact of structural reforms and fiscal consolidation measures implemented under the IMF programme.

Reforms and Fiscal Discipline Drive Growth

The government has pointed to a combination of fiscal discipline, revenue reforms, and improved monetary policy as key drivers behind the latest growth figures. Authorities have maintained that continued commitment to these reforms will be essential not only for securing the final IMF tranche but also for placing the economy on a stable long-term footing.

Sri Lanka's recovery has been closely watched across the region, with many viewing the island's efforts as a test case for how smaller developing economies can navigate sovereign debt crises and restructure their finances under multilateral support frameworks.

With the final tranche now firmly in sight, officials remain cautiously optimistic that the country is turning the corner — though economists and observers have stressed that sustaining this momentum will require continued policy consistency and structural reform in the months ahead.

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