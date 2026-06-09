Sri Lanka Exposes US$85 Million Foreign Exchange Scam Concealed Behind Fake Import Transactions

Sri Lankan authorities have blown the lid off a massive foreign exchange fraud scheme estimated at US$85 million, in which substantial sums of money were allegedly moved out of the country under the guise of legitimate import transactions, investigations have revealed.

Bogus Imports Used as Cover

Investigators have determined that the fraudulent operation involved the use of fictitious or inflated import documentation to justify large outward remittances of foreign currency. By fabricating the appearance of genuine trade activity, those behind the scheme were able to transfer funds abroad while evading regulatory scrutiny.

The scale of the fraud — running into tens of millions of US dollars — has alarmed financial regulators and law enforcement agencies, who are now working to trace the full extent of the illicit transfers and identify all parties involved.

A Blow to Foreign Exchange Reserves

The discovery comes at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka, which has been working to stabilise its economy and rebuild foreign exchange reserves following the devastating economic crisis of 2022. Illegal outflows of foreign currency at this level represent a serious threat to the country's ongoing economic recovery efforts.

Financial analysts warn that such schemes not only drain the nation's hard-earned reserves but also undermine confidence in Sri Lanka's banking and trade systems at a time when the country is seeking to restore credibility with international investors and lending institutions.

Authorities Launch Full Investigation

Sri Lankan law enforcement and financial regulatory bodies have launched a comprehensive investigation into the fraud. Authorities are examining bank records, import documentation, and financial transaction trails in an effort to identify the full network of individuals and entities implicated in the scheme.

Fraudulent foreign currency transfers totalling approximately US$85 million have been identified.

Bogus import documentation was used to disguise the illegal outflows.

Investigators are working to trace all those involved in the operation.

The fraud is considered a significant blow to Sri Lanka's foreign exchange position.

Wider Crackdown on Financial Crime

This latest revelation forms part of a broader push by Sri Lankan authorities to crack down on financial crimes, money laundering, and illegal capital flight. The government has signalled its commitment to strengthening oversight of foreign currency transactions and tightening controls over import financing in order to prevent similar frauds from occurring in the future.

The uncovering of a fraud of this magnitude underscores the urgent need for robust monitoring mechanisms within Sri Lanka's financial system, particularly as the country works to secure its economic footing on the international stage.

Further arrests and legal proceedings are expected as the investigation progresses, with authorities urging financial institutions and businesses to cooperate fully with ongoing inquiries.