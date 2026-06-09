Sri Lanka Exposes Massive $85 Million Foreign Exchange Fraud Tied to Fictitious Import Schemes

Authorities Crack Down on Large-Scale Currency Manipulation

Sri Lankan authorities have uncovered a sophisticated foreign exchange fraud amounting to approximately US$85 million, linked to a network of fictitious import transactions designed to illegally siphon funds out of the country.

How the Scheme Operated

Investigators revealed that the fraudulent operation involved the creation of bogus import documentation, allowing perpetrators to manipulate the foreign exchange system by falsely claiming payments for goods that were never actually imported into the country. By presenting fabricated trade records, those involved were able to obtain foreign currency under false pretences, causing significant damage to Sri Lanka's already strained foreign reserves.

The scale of the operation has raised serious concerns among financial regulators and law enforcement agencies, who say the scheme represents one of the more substantial currency-related frauds uncovered in recent years.

Impact on Sri Lanka's Financial System

The revelation comes at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the island nation continues its economic recovery following the severe foreign exchange crisis that gripped the country in 2022. Illicit outflows of foreign currency of this magnitude can undermine efforts to stabilise reserves and restore confidence in the financial system.

The fraud involved falsified import documentation submitted to financial institutions.

Foreign exchange totalling approximately US$85 million was fraudulently obtained.

The scheme exploited weaknesses in trade finance verification processes.

Investigations Ongoing

Relevant authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, with efforts underway to identify all individuals and entities involved in orchestrating the fraud. Legal proceedings are expected to follow as the probe advances.

Sri Lanka's financial regulators have signalled a stronger commitment to monitoring trade-related foreign exchange transactions in order to prevent similar fraudulent schemes from taking root in the future.

The uncovering of this fraud serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within trade finance systems and the urgent need for robust oversight mechanisms to safeguard the nation's foreign exchange resources.

Related Video