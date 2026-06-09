Speaker Rules Special Majority Needed to Pass Key Clauses of Money Laundering Bill

Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker has determined that certain critical clauses within the proposed Money Laundering Bill will require a special majority in order to be passed into law, adding a significant procedural hurdle to the landmark legislation.

Special Majority Threshold Applies

The Speaker's ruling means that the affected clauses cannot be approved through a simple parliamentary majority. Instead, they will need the support of at least two-thirds of the total membership of Parliament — a considerably higher bar that will demand broader cross-party consensus before the bill can advance in its current form.

A special majority requirement typically applies to legislation that touches on constitutional matters or provisions that could impinge upon fundamental rights and the powers of established institutions. The Speaker's determination signals that certain elements of the Money Laundering Bill carry sufficient constitutional weight to warrant this elevated threshold.

Significance for Anti-Corruption Efforts

The Money Laundering Bill has been closely watched as part of Sri Lanka's broader push to strengthen its financial crime framework and meet international compliance standards. The country has faced sustained pressure from global regulatory bodies to tighten its legislative defences against illicit financial flows.

The Speaker's ruling introduces fresh uncertainty around the timeline for the bill's passage, as the government will now need to secure wider parliamentary backing for the contested clauses — a task that could require negotiation with opposition parties.

Parliament to Proceed with Debate

Despite the added complexity, Parliament is expected to continue deliberations on the bill. Lawmakers will need to carefully assess whether the clauses in question are amended, removed, or taken forward with the requisite support of a two-thirds majority.

The outcome of those negotiations is likely to shape both the final scope of the legislation and the government's ability to demonstrate its commitment to tackling money laundering at a time when economic credibility remains a top national priority.

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