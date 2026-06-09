Sallay Stands Firm: Hunger Strike to Continue Until CID Investigation Removed From Shani Abeysekara's Control

Retired Major General Suresh Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), has refused to end his ongoing hunger strike unless the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into his case is transferred away from the control of retired Senior Superintendent of Police Shani Abeysekara, who currently heads the unit.

Family Visits Permitted Following Protest Letters

The development comes after Sallay's wife, Manori, and his legal counsel, Asith Siriwardena, wrote formal letters of protest to CID Director Shani Abeysekara. Following those representations, authorities agreed to allow short family visits to the detained former intelligence chief.

Despite this limited concession, Sallay has made clear that he will not abandon his hunger strike unless a more fundamental demand is met — namely, that the investigation against him be removed entirely from the CID under Abeysekara's leadership.

A Public Standoff With High-Profile Implications

The standoff has drawn significant attention given the senior positions both men have held within Sri Lanka's security and law enforcement apparatus. Sallay served as Director of the State Intelligence Service, a position central to the country's national security framework, while Shani Abeysekara is a decorated but controversial figure who has himself faced legal proceedings in the past.

Sallay's insistence on removing the investigation from the CID unit led by Abeysekara signals deep mistrust in the impartiality of the current inquiry, a concern that his legal team appears to share given their decision to formally protest through written correspondence.

Legal Team Raises Concerns Over Fairness

By submitting protest letters directly to the CID Director, counsel Asith Siriwardena has indicated that the defence considers the current investigative arrangement fundamentally compromised. While authorities have responded by facilitating limited family access, Sallay and his representatives appear unwilling to accept partial measures as a resolution to their broader concerns.

As of the latest reports, the hunger strike remains ongoing, and no agreement has been reached regarding the transfer of the investigation to a separate authority.

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