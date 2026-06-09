Rumesh Pathirage Stuns World With 92.62m Javelin Throw, Outperforms India's Neeraj Chopra

Sri Lanka has a new athletics hero. Javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage delivered a breathtaking performance, recording a massive throw of 92.62 metres to leave behind none other than India's celebrated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in a remarkable display of skill and power.

A Throw That Turned Heads

Pathirage's 92.62-metre effort sent shockwaves through the athletics community, with the young Sri Lankan surpassing Chopra's mark in what many are already describing as a watershed moment for Sri Lankan track and field. The throw signals a bold new chapter for the island nation's presence on the global athletics stage.

Outshining a Giant

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic gold medallist and one of the most decorated javelin throwers in Asian history, was left trailing as Pathirage unleashed his stunning effort. For Sri Lanka, a country that has historically struggled to produce world-class field athletes, this performance carries enormous significance.

A Nation Takes Notice

Athletics enthusiasts across Sri Lanka have been quick to celebrate the achievement, viewing Pathirage's throw as proof that the country possesses genuine world-class talent capable of competing and excelling at the highest levels of international competition.

Rumesh Pathirage recorded a throw of 92.62 metres

The distance surpassed that of India's Neeraj Chopra in the same competition

The performance marks a landmark moment for Sri Lankan athletics

As Sri Lanka continues to invest in its sporting infrastructure and nurture young talent, Pathirage's extraordinary throw serves as an inspiring reminder of what dedication and ability can achieve. The athletics world will undoubtedly be watching closely as his career progresses.