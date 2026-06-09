Parliament Votes to Forward COPA Fraud Report on DMT to Attorney General

Parliamentary Motion Passed Amid Scrutiny of DMT Financial Irregularities

Parliament on Wednesday approved a motion to forward a Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) report, which details alleged financial irregularities involving the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT), to the Attorney General for further legal scrutiny.

The decision marks a significant step in holding public institutions accountable, as the report compiled by COPA outlines a series of concerns surrounding suspected fraudulent activity and financial misconduct within the department.

COPA Report at the Centre of the Decision

The Committee on Public Accounts, one of Parliament's key oversight bodies responsible for examining the financial affairs of government institutions, had previously investigated the DMT and compiled findings pointing to alleged irregularities. With Wednesday's parliamentary vote, those findings will now be placed before the country's top legal authority for possible prosecution or further action.

The referral to the Attorney General signals that lawmakers consider the matter serious enough to warrant potential legal proceedings, rather than limiting the response to administrative or parliamentary remedies alone.

Accountability in the Spotlight

The move has been welcomed by transparency advocates who have long called for stronger mechanisms to address corruption and mismanagement within state institutions. The DMT, which oversees vehicle registration, licensing, and related services, handles significant volumes of public funds and transactions annually, making it a critical area of financial oversight.

The COPA report outlined alleged financial irregularities within the DMT.

Parliament passed the motion to refer the report to the Attorney General.

The Attorney General will assess the findings for potential legal action.

This development is expected to be closely watched by both the public and civil society, as it could set a precedent for how Parliament deals with findings of financial misconduct in government departments going forward.