Iran and Israel Halt Attacks But Both Sides Warn of Retaliation If Truce Broken Again

Iran and Israel have announced a pause in their exchange of strikes against each other, raising cautious hopes of a de-escalation in tensions between the two long-standing adversaries, though both sides have made clear that any further breach of the ceasefire will draw a firm response.

Netanyahu Confirms Halt But Issues Warning

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Monday that Israel had suspended its military strikes, stating that his country was holding fire "at the moment." However, Netanyahu was careful to signal that the pause should not be interpreted as a permanent resolution, emphasising that Israel's broader struggle was far from over and that his government remained prepared to act should the situation change.

First Exchange of Fire Since April Truce

The latest hostilities marked the first time the two countries had exchanged direct strikes since a truce reached in April. The resumption of fire had heightened international concerns over the possibility of a wider regional conflict, with global powers urging both sides to exercise restraint.

Iran similarly indicated it had halted its attacks, though Tehran echoed the same conditional tone as Israel, warning that retaliation would follow if the ceasefire were violated once more.

Regional and Global Implications

The developments are being closely watched across the Middle East and beyond, given the potential for any escalation between Iran and Israel to destabilise an already fragile region. Sri Lanka, like many nations dependent on Middle Eastern trade routes and the welfare of its large expatriate workforce in the Gulf, has a direct stake in the stability of the region.

Diplomatic observers have noted that while the current pause offers a window for negotiation, the mutual warnings exchanged by both governments suggest the underlying tensions remain unresolved, and the risk of renewed conflict cannot be ruled out.

International mediators are expected to intensify efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and prevent further escalation in the coming days.

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