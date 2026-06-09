Former Sri Lankan Intelligence Chief Hospitalised Amid Torture Allegations

Sri Lanka's former intelligence chief has been admitted to hospital following allegations that he was subjected to torture while in custody, raising serious concerns about the treatment of high-profile detainees in the country.

Hospitalisation Sparks Concern

The ex-spy master, a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's intelligence establishment, was transferred to a medical facility after his condition reportedly deteriorated. The development has drawn significant attention from human rights observers and political circles alike, with questions mounting over the circumstances surrounding his detention.

Allegations of torture levelled in connection with his custody have intensified scrutiny on the authorities responsible for his detention, prompting calls for a transparent and independent investigation into the matter.

Rights Groups Raise Alarm

Human rights advocates have expressed deep concern over the reported mistreatment, stressing that all individuals in state custody — regardless of their background or the charges they face — are entitled to humane treatment under both Sri Lankan law and international human rights standards.

The treatment of detainees in Sri Lanka has long been a point of contention, with rights organisations repeatedly urging authorities to uphold constitutional protections and prevent abuse within the country's detention system.

Political Implications

Given the former intelligence chief's significant role in Sri Lanka's security apparatus, his detention and the subsequent allegations carry considerable political weight. Observers note that the case could have far-reaching implications for ongoing accountability processes and broader efforts to address past abuses linked to the country's security services.

Authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive public statement addressing the torture allegations directly. Sri Lankan civil society groups are pressing for full transparency, urging the government to ensure that due process is upheld and that any credible claims of mistreatment are thoroughly investigated without delay.

Related Video